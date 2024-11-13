MSNBC’s Weissmann on Gaetz Nomination: America Entering ‘Pure George Orwell 1984 Land’

MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann said Wednesday on “Deadline” that President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) as his attorney general marks the United States’ entry into “pure George Orwell 1984 land.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “On Monday, he made the announcement that he would turn to recess appointments. It’s obvious that this trio of Fox News anchors, Matt Gaetz, whose biggest war in Washington is with Kevin McCarthy, and Tulsi Gabbard, was what the recess appointment was all about.”

Weissmann said, “Yeah, I sort of had two reactions to this announcement, and one is very similar to yours, which is we have in the president-elect somebody who is clearly not tethered to facts or law. With respect to facts, we know he has said repeatedly that there was a fraud in the election — he won it. And we know that is not true. And he lost all of the cases. But one and that one was on a some technical issue. So, he is adhering to a world where facts and law don’t matter.”

He added, “And so we shouldn’t be surprised that he is selected to nominate and yet to be confirmed somebody for the attorney general and somebody for the Department of National Intelligence that are not just unqualified, but have shown that they’re untethered to the facts and maybe also the law. So that shouldn’t be surprising. And the other is really this idea of that somehow Matt Gaetz is going to be the person who prevents and stops weaponization when he is the exhibit A to weaponization. I mean, we are in pure George Orwell 1984 land where they say black is white, and we’re supposed to believe it.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN