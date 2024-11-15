Dem Sen. Coons: We Didn’t Properly Address Housing, Border Policies

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) stated that while most Senate Democrats do not believe that the “core accomplishments” of the Biden-Harris administration were the wrong policies, “there were some key issues that were not addressed quickly enough or well enough. One of them was housing and another was border security.”

While discussing meetings that Senate Democrats held discussing the election and the defeats of Democratic Senate candidates like Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), Coons said that the caucus agreed that the campaign apparatuses and their funding were fine, and “What we were debating and discussing was, were our policies wrong or did we fail to connect with middle American voters? I don’t think, and most of our caucus doesn’t think, that the accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration, investing in manufacturing, in infrastructure, in mental health, in supporting our veterans, in making progress on gun safety, we didn’t have wrong policies in terms of the core accomplishments of the administration. But there were some key issues that were not addressed quickly enough or well enough. One of them was housing and another was border security.”

