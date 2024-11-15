Scott Bessent Predicts a ‘Golden Age’ Under Trump

The leading contender for the role of Trump administration Treasury Secretary, CEO of Key Square Capital Management Scott Bessent, said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” that President-elect Donald Trump will usher in a “golden age” in his second term.

Bessent said, “Everyone asks me, what do you tell President Trump he should do? I don’t have to tell Donald Trump he should do anything. He’s done it. We had a great economy under team to just till we hit the wall in COVID was one of the greatest periods in American history. I think under Donald Trump, we could have a golden age for the next four years. We can bring back the manufacturing. We could have energy dominance. Have you already seen what’s happening with everyone’s laying down their weapons? Thanks to President Trump, we’re going to have peace.”

He added, “We’re going to have this technology boom. I mean, think about the coalition that Donald Trump assembled. This was the greatest political comeback in history, greatest political comeback in history. And it was a combination of working class Americans and Elon Musk, the richest person in the world. Who else could do that but Donald Trump?”

