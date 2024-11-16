Alex Marlow: RFK Will Actually Follow Scientific Method of Testing and Transparency

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” “Alex Marlow Show” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said that HHS nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will actually follow the scientific method by testing hypotheses and providing transparency about information.

Marlow said, “The public health establishment completely betrayed this country during the coronavirus, and there’s got to be hell to pay for this. They lied about the masks and they lied about the masks again and they lied about the masks a third time, a different way. They oversold the vaccines, which, in my opinion, weren’t actually terrible, but they were sold as this miracle cure. We treated NBA all-stars the same way we treated 80-year-olds with hypertension and obesity. It was completely absurd, clearly, to anyone who pays attention, much less scientists, and yet, everyone stood idly by. This is what the result is going to be: You get a disrupter like Robert Kennedy, who I’m fully confident is going to apply the scientific method. He’s going to actually test hypotheses and try to give the American people some clarity about what’s going on. This is a crisis created by the public health establishment, not rank-and-file doctors. My wife served on the front lines as a doctor during the coronavirus. They’re cool. It’s these people who are in our bureaucracy that fed us these lies, and he’s going to clear them all out.”

