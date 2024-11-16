Maher: Biden ‘Didn’t Deliver’ Normalcy He Promised

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher acknowledged that President Joe Biden didn’t deliver the return to normalcy he promised when he ran in 2020, but argued that while Biden is partially responsible for this failure, part of the reason he didn’t deliver is “because Trump kept running.”

Fox News Contributor Mary Katharine Ham stated, “Biden promised normalcy and did not deliver it.”

Maher cut in to counter, “Well, he didn’t deliver it because Trump kept running. That’s one reason why he didn’t deliver it. That was very hard to –.”

Ham cut in to respond, “He also didn’t deliver it because in, like, June of ’21, he was like, put your mask back on, and, also, nobody can go to school all that spring.”

Maher replied, “Trust me, I’m with you on that.”

