NYT’s Brooks: Dems, Media Shouldn’t React to Every Trump ‘Outrage du Jour’, ‘That Didn’t Work’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued that Democrats should not respond to everything President-Elect Donald Trump does during his tenure “And if they think, oh, all we have to do is hit him on the outrage du jour — and I think this goes for us in the media too — like, we know that didn’t work. That did not work for four years during his first term.” And so they should “Try to rise above and actually have a vision that’s somehow bigger than Trump.”

While talking about the lessons Democrats should take away from the results of the 2024 election, Brooks stated that while Democrats shouldn’t rush to conclusions because the results were not what was predicted, “[T]he one thing I would say not to do is to respond to every shiny apple, that Trump is going to do an outrage du jour. And if they think, oh, all we have to do is hit him on the outrage du jour — and I think this goes for us in the media too — like, we know that didn’t work. That did not work for four years during his first term. So, try to rise — get — don’t just get into that tit-for-tat outrage du jour. Try to rise above and actually have a vision that’s somehow bigger than Trump.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett