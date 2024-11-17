Mike Johnson: Trump’s Cabinet Picks Are ‘Disruptors’ by Design

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President-elect Donald Trump was fulling his mandate by picking cabinet members who are “disruptors” by design.

Johnson said, “What I’ll say about the nominees, that the president has put forward, is that they are persons who will shake up the status quo. And I think what the American people have have believed and what they’ve delivered with the mandate in this election is a demand that we shake up the status quo. It’s not working for the American people. So use the term in the opening about how these are disruptors. They are. I think that’s by design. Any president has the right to name their own cabinet to nominate persons that they think the people that that are on this list will do that. They will go into the agencies that they’re being asked to lead and they will reform them. these agencies need reform.”

He added, “I think the vast majority of the American people understand that you can’t have status quo appointments in a moment like this I’m really excited about the days ahead I think the America first policies will deliver for the American people. I think we’re going to have a warm embrace of all the new folks who came into the Republican Party in this election cycle, the demographic shifts that we saw that were historic because we have a chance now to demonstrate for them that our policies are conservative, constitutional policies, common sense policies are best for them as individuals and families and and communities and states in the nation as a whole. So exciting days ahead. It is a new day in America these these individuals will help deliver that. And I think the Senate needs to do its job and get them appointed so that the President Donald Trump and JD Vance can begin that administration.”

