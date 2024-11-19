Cuellar: People Suffering with Inflation ‘Don’t Want to Talk About’ ‘Joy’ Like National Dems Did

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) argued that Democrats “need to focus on strong border security,” and that another takeaway from the 2024 election is that “People don’t want to talk about the talk of joy, like the Democrats did at the national level, when they’re hurting in paying prices for the eggs and the [milk] and the bread every day.” And Democrats need to focus on cost of living issues.

Cuellar said, “Certainly, we need to focus on what’s important to the working class. I would say this: Look, in Starr County, for example, that has not elected a Republican — or voted for a Republican in 125 years. Trump got 57% of the vote there. I got almost 70% of the vote. So, I was able to focus, and Democrats need to focus on strong border security, number one. And we’ve got to look at, what’s the cost of living for individuals. People don’t want to talk about the talk of joy, like the Democrats did at the national level, when they’re hurting in paying prices for the eggs and the [milk] and the bread every day. So, this is what Democrats need to focus on.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett