MSNBC’s Barnicle: I Don’t Know How We Can Make Cable News ‘Relevant Again’

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” senior contributor Mike Barnicle said Tuesday that he doesn’t know how political commentators on cable news can make themselves “relevant again.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said, “New research shows one in five adults regularly get their news from influencers on social media. The number is even higher among younger Americans with almost 40% under the age of 30 getting their news from those sources. According to the Pew Research Center the social media site X remains the most widely accessed platform followed by Instagram and YouTube.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough said, “Mike, that’s the challenge, you grew up in a newsroom like Eugene grew up in a newsroom, I mean that’s a challenge for a lot of mainstream media sources is do they make themselves relevant again. Here, 20% of adults who actually get influencers on social media. Maybe somebody who makes baskets and while they’re making baskets, they look up and say, vote for candidate X.”

Barnicle said, “I don’t know how we make ourselves relevant again because we can’t compete with 20 second snippets on an iPhone, walking up the street and getting your entire news digest of the day in less than a minute on your phone as you’re walking in a crowd with coffee in one hand and your phone in the other. I don’t know how we catch up to that.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN