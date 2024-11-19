WSJ’s Noonan: Dems No Longer ‘Little Guy’ Party, They Are the Party of Ivy League Administrators

Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the Democratic Party is no longer the party of the “little guy.”

Noonan said, “The Democratic Party was seen as three things, it seems to me. One, it was the party of the little guy. It was the party of the nobody. It was the party that was going to take care of people who were not protected in America. Two, it was the party of generous spending. You know, they weren’t too tight with the purse strings. They thought, spend the money, we’ll make it up at the end. Three, they were the anti-war party, by the 60s and 70s. Joe, it seems to me they have ceded that territory to the current Republican Party, to the Trumpian Party. The Trumpian Party, Republican Party says we are the party of the little guy. We are the party of generous spending. You think you guys can spend, hold my beer. Yeah, we are the anti-war party.”

She added, “If the Democratic Party was resting on these three pillars, little guy, anti-war, generous spending and that’s all gone, and they seem now the party of an academic administrator of Brown University, not the little guy, and they seem more activist in the world, and they are only as big spending as the Republicans. They’ve lost their pillars. That means they either have to rebuild those pillars or find new pillars.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN