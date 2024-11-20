NBC’s Alcindor: ‘Baseless’ to Say Trans Women Are Biologically Men

On Tuesday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” host and NBC News Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor claimed that Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) “baselessly accused” Rep.-Elect Sarah McBride (D-DE) of being biologically male while discussing Mace’s resolution to bar people from using single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings other than those that correspond to the biological sex of the individual that “would ban transgender women from using female bathrooms at the U.S. Capitol.”

Alcindor said, “Republican Rep. Nancy Mace has ignited a fierce debate on Capitol Hill after introducing a resolution that would ban transgender women from using female bathrooms at the U.S. Capitol. It comes just weeks before Rep.-Elect Sarah McBride (D-DE) is set to become the first openly transgender member of Congress. Last night, Mace misgendered McBride when she baselessly accused her of being ‘a biological man trying to force himself into women’s spaces[.]‘”

The resolution forbids people from using single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings “other than those corresponding to the biological sex of such individual.” Therefore, saying that the resolution “would ban transgender women from using female bathrooms” is saying that transgender women are not biologically women.

