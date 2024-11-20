Ray Kelly: Bragg ‘Is Not Reasonable’, He’s Charging ‘a Hero’ While Criminals Roam Free

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly, who also served as Commissioner of the U.S. Customs Service and Under Secretary for enforcement at the U.S. Treasury Department under President Bill Clinton, stated that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “is not reasonable” and is attempting to prosecute “a hero” in Daniel Penny while “there’s no realistic movement” to take those who are threatening people on the streets of New York off the streets.

Kelly said, “People are out threatening those who just are going about their business. Sometimes it results in assaults. Sometimes it doesn’t. But this is still a major problem. We’ve got to get these types of people off the streets. Yet, there’s no realistic movement to do that now.”

After turning to the Daniel Penny case, Kelly said, “Mr. Penny was a hero by anyone’s definition. If any of us were trapped in a situation like that with a man who obviously is deranged saying he’s going to murder people, you want that type of intervention.”

Kelly further stated that he had “reasonable district attorneys” but “Mr. Bragg is not reasonable. He is a believer in the most radical of approach[es].”

