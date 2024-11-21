Jason Johnson: Pam Bondi Is a ‘Dangerous and Effective Pick’ for AG

Political commentator Jason Johnson said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that President-elect Donald Trump’s new choice for Attorney General, former Florida AG Pam Bondi, was a “dangerous and effective pick.”

Johnson said, “My thought is after Gaetz dropped out it would be essentially from Trump’s legal team. I assumed that is where he would get these people from. Unlike William Barr, even going back to when we were all kids, like Janet Reno. Occasionally attorney generals try to behave like they are not the personal lawyer of the United States. That’s out the window. Pam Bondi is what I said we should fear because she is competent. We may not agree with her ideologically, but she knows how to do this job.”

He added, “So if anyone on the Democratic side or anyone who cared about liberty or justice was thinking maybe Matt Gaetz will screw this up and that will give us time. No. Pam Bondi knows what she is doing about immigration. Florida is a state very aggressive about migrants and deportation and moving people to different states and things like that. Florida enacted rules and laws to curtail students and what they can do on campuses and finding legal justifications for manipulating education money. She is a dangerous and effective pick, and that’s frankly worse than what we would have got with Matt Gaetz even with the deplorable moral background that he has.”

