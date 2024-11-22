Alex Marlow: Trump Border Czar Tom Homan Signals America Is Closed While Dems Flood the Zone

On “The Alex Marlow Show” on Friday, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and host Alex Marlow stated that incoming Border Czar is sending the message that the country is closed to illegal immigration.

Marlow said Homan is “broadcasting to the world that we are closed, America is closed to illegal aliens right now, not in 60 days, we’re closed now. Now, is that the reality? I don’t know…that’s up to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. I’m told some more wall’s getting built right now. That’s nice, but that takes a bit to do. And now the issue is what happens at our ports of [entry], it’s the parole pipeline. That’s the main problem.”

