ALEX MARLOW SHOW: Emma-Jo Morris on Whether America Needs to Liberate Canada

On “The Alex Marlow Show” on Monday, Breitbart News Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris discussed the prospect of America liberating Canada.

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and host Alex Marlow asked, “Should we liberate Canada?”

Morris said, “Do we want that problem? … I think the silver lining to all of this is that people who are typically very polite Canadians are now coming to the realization that, actually, maybe a little bit of impoliteness is in order.”

