Dem NYC Councilman: ‘I Love Tom Homan’, Want to See Charges for Sanctuary Officials and Deportation of Criminals

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” New York City Councilman Robert Holden (D) stated that he loves that incoming Border Czar Tom Homan vowed to hold sanctuary jurisdictions accountable for “shielding criminals and terrorists” because “We need to actually get rid of and deport these illegal aliens who are committing crime.”

Holden said, “I love Tom Homan, the new Border Czar, who came, last week on Fox and said, we’re going to hold these mayors and governors accountable, certainly, he said don’t cross that line. Because they are violating, with these sanctuary city laws, by shielding — they are violating, it’s a felony to shield these criminals, these illegal immigrants. So, we need to start really doing that. We need to actually get rid of and deport these illegal aliens who are committing crime.”

He added that “the governors — Democratic governors and the mayors of these sanctuary cities are shielding criminals and terrorists, Brian.”

Holden further stated that he’s looking to President-Elect Donald Trump, who “could say, you know what, if you’re not going — if you’re going to violate the laws, the federal laws, statutes that we have on the books, it’s a felony to shield and harbor illegal aliens who have committed crimes. … So, the President, actually, could say to the governor and to the mayor, cooperate with us, or we’re going to charge you with felonies.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett