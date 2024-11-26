Behar: Every Autocrat Throughout History ‘Has Found a Scapegoat,’ That’s What Trump Did

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that President-elect Donald Trump did “a lot of scapegoating” in the 2024 election like “every autocrat or throughout history.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Most people are saying, this was a kitchen table issue, this was about the cost of eggs. Donald Trump never talked about the cost of eggs. He tried to commit a sex act on a microphone. He talked about, you know, pets being eaten but when the exit polls were taken the 92% of black women that voted for the vice president said that the number one issue for them was January 6th and the fall of democracy. So there were some voters that felt that that was very, very important.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Donald Trump was never on message this election, we talked about it constantly, but he still won because he had ads that were on message, that were being blast all over TV, so people were still hearing it, here’s how he’s going to bring down the cost of living, here’s what he’s going to do for you. So we’re all thinking like oh, he’s talking about cats and dogs and crazy stuff, but a lot of voters who aren’t tuning into the day-to-day news are seeing these targeted ads that are reaching them where they are.”

Hostin said, “Fear mongering ads, about trans people.”

Behar said, “A lot of scapegoating and every autocrat or throughout history has found a scapegoat, and that’s what he did.”

