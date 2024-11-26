Homan: ‘I’m Willing to’ Jail Denver Mayor, Sanctuaries Are ‘Breaking the Law’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” incoming Border Czar Tom Homan stated that he agrees with Denver Mayor Mike Johnston because “He’s willing to go to jail, I’m willing to put him in jail.” And that sanctuary jurisdictions are violating the law.

Host Sean Hannity asked, “Tom, you heard this Mayor out there in Colorado. I want to get your reaction to it, and I want you to be clear about who has jurisdiction, the federal government or state and local governments, and if you’re a sanctuary state or city, are you breaking the law?”

Homan responded, “You’re absolutely breaking the law. All he has to do [is] look at Arizona v. U.S., you’ll see that he’s breaking the law. But, look, me and the Denver Mayor, we agree on one thing. He’s willing to go to jail, I’m willing to put him in jail. Because there is a statute, it’s Title 8, United States Code, 1324 (iii), and what it says is it’s a felony if you knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien from immigration authorities. It is also a felony to impede a federal law enforcement officer. So, if you don’t want to help, that’s fine, he can get the hell out of the way. But we’re going to go do the job, President Trump has a mandate from the American people. We’ve got to secure this country, we’ve got to save American lives. And I find it shocking that any mayor of a city would say — President Trump’s been clear, we want to concentrate on public safety threats and national security threats, — I find it hard to believe that any mayor or governor would say they don’t want public safety threats removed from their neighborhoods.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett