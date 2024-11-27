The Alex Marlow Show: Kamala Fully Loaded—Harris’s Spirited Return Gets Buzz

On “The Alex Marlow Show” on Wednesday, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and host Alex Marlow discussed Vice President Harris’s video message talking about the election.

Marlow said, “She looks like she may have hit the happy hour before she put this out. It was a Taco Tuesday. So, I’m guessing it was a Mexican restaurant…she was hitting the margs. … That’s my read.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo