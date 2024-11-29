FNC’s Thiessen: Trump’s ‘Escalation Dominance’ on Tariffs Already Successful

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen said Friday on “Fox & Friends” that President-elect Trump’s planned tariffs were part of an “escalation dominance” strategy that is already creating “tectonic shifts.”

Thiessen said, “Well first of all you can already feel he’s not even in office yet and you can already feel the tectonic shifts happening on the world stage and and what Trump does which is so why he was so successful in his first term and will be successful in a second term is he employs a strategy of escalation dominance. So what he does is he should he signals to our allies or adversaries around the world that he’s willing to jump to the top of the escalation ladder and dares them to follow him, but then he also offers them a way down the escalation ladder through negotiation.”

He added, “So he says to Mexico, I’m imposing 25% tariffs on you if you don’t shut down the border, but I’m willing to talk to you and figure out a way that we can do this together. And they know that he’s willing to do it, which is why she’s calling him. This is why Canada is freaking out right now, because they know that he’ll actually do this if they don’t shut down the border and I have a private prediction for you they’re gonna shut down the border it’s gonna happen because they don’t want 25% tariffs on everything that they send to America.”

