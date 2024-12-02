ABC’s Hostin on Hunter Pardon: Stop the ‘Hypocritical Pearl-Clutching’

ABC News legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that people should stop their “hypocritical pearl-clutching” over President Joe Biden pardoning his son Hunter Biden.

Hostin said, “Well, look I think sometimes, unfortunately in this country, there are two sets of justice, right? I too have many family members convicted of felonies related to marijuana. They haven’t been able to get positions at certain places. They haven’t even been able to get housing in certain places. When I applied to be a federal prosecutor, there was a check box, if you are a felon, you know, explain the circumstances, a you were more than likely not get that. Now as Whoopi said, we have a convicted felon in the White House. Those questions should not be asked of anyone any time anywhere. That is the bottom line. That policy needs to be changed.”

She continued, “The other thing is I mean, Trump did escape responsibility for all his crimes. He’s nominating Charles Kushner who he pardoned as you mentioned, as the ambassador to France. Do you know what a nice kushy job that is that a felon would like? So please with the hypocritical pearl-clutching by his country.”

Hostin added, “Hunter Biden was gone after and charged, indicted, and found guilty was because his name wasn’t Joe Smith, it was Hunter Biden, and that’s the truth of it. You have Eric Holder saying it. You’ve got former prosecutors like myself saying it. ”

