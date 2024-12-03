Claim: Hunter Made Art with His Own Feces to Try to Cover Debts

Monday on Stephen Gardner’s “Taming Wall Street” YouTube show, Breitbart editor-in-chief and “Alex Marlow Show” host Alex Marlow discussed a claim about Hunter Biden’s art.

Gardner said, “I don’t know if you know this story or not, but I guess Hunter Biden was $380,000 behind in rent to hedge fund manager Shaun Maguire. And he kept asking him, you’ve got to pay me, you’ve got to pay me. Um, Hunter Biden paints this painting and says, because of my name and my superior painting and artistic ability, you can sell this and get caught up on the rent that I owe you. Well, the guy receives the painting, and he’s like, this, this painting is terrible. And then he has it analyzed and the painting was painted with Hunter’s own poop, his own fecal matter. Have you heard this story at all?

Marlow said, “I just heard it online on the X platform like everyone else. I saw it on Twitter yesterday. Shaun Maguire, I guess he’s a tech billionaire who’s now come out, and he’s very pro-MAGA all of a sudden, and I know that Hunter, the details kind of add up. McGuire is not a crazy person, so I’m not — I wouldn’t be shocked if this stuff is true. Hunter’s art was always a grift. He was always a troll, he was never really an artist, and he was a brilliant troll.“

He added, “One of my favorite parts of Breaking Biden, sorry to keep doing plugs, I’m not making any more money off of ‘Breaking Biden,’ I can promise you that, it’s just good, it’s a favorite part I have in it, where I go through the art grift that Hunter had, where he was literally painting with a crack pipe. He had a crack pipe. That’s how he paints. He blows into a cocaine straw or something, and it resembles him doing drugs. The paint he uses specifically is alcohol-based paint. I mean, it’s all trolling. It’s all jokes because he’s kind of a smart guy, and he’s addicted to stuff. So, for him to act like he’s got some sort of genius art where he’s actually smearing his own dookie on a canvas, that is the most Hunter Biden thing imaginable. So it’s totally plausible that this is what Hunter would do because he never took art seriously.”