Comer: ‘Fully Expect’ Joe Biden to Pardon Brother Jim Biden

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, predicted more of President Joe Biden’s family members would get pardons in the wake of the announcement of son Hunter Biden’s pardon.

“James Comer, let me ask you — in your mind, is this over?” FNC host Sean Hannity said. “Is this over for Joe Biden? Is it over for his brother? Is it over for other family members that were paid monies here? Or does this continue? Does Joe Biden need to think about pardoning these family members and maybe himself?”

Well, remember, the House Oversight Committee referred Jim Biden as well as Hunter Biden to the Department of Justice for perjury,” Comer replied. “We deposed Hunter Biden, and he lied under oath, and we brought Jim Biden in for a transcribed interview, and he lied under oath. That’s a fact. That’s in a report that Jim Jordan and I signed and published to the American people. So I would fully expect Joe Biden — to pardon Jim Biden and remember, in our investigation, we found that family members, including Joe Biden, profited from the influence-peddling schemes, where they were shaking down our adversaries around the world for tens of millions of dollars and then they created all these shell companies and laundered the money through the shell companies.”

“And this is according to six banks — six banks said this in the suspicious activity reports that were filed with treasury that they were laundering money, and they sent the money and incremental payments to 10 different Biden family members,” he continued. “So, I think that the new Trump Justice Department is going to have a lot on its platter. I look forward to consulting with them to see if we can be of any further assistance. But right now, I think the ball will be in Attorney General Bondi’s court.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor