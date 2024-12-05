Clyburn: I’ve Urged Biden’s Staff to Pardon Trump, Cheney, Smith, Fauci, Can’t Spend All Our Time ‘Pursuing Trump’

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that he has told members of President Joe Biden’s staff that the President ought to preemptively pardon President-Elect Donald Trump and Liz Cheney, Jack Smith, and Dr. Anthony Fauci because “we are trying to run a government on behalf of all the people of this country, and if we spend all of our time going forward pursuing Trump or Trump pursuing” those people, it would be detrimental and the air needs to be cleared.

Host Mike Viqueira asked, “Have you specifically urged President Biden to pardon — preemptively — Donald Trump?”

Clyburn responded, “I have not urged the President directly. But I did have that discussion with the members of his staff that I thought he ought to do that. I think we need to clear the air in this country…we are trying to run a government on behalf of all the people of this country, and if we spend all of our time going forward pursuing Trump or Trump pursuing Liz Cheney, Jack Smith, Dr. Fauci, that is what we need to get off the table. And so, I’ve asked the president’s people to consider preemptive pardons for all those people, get it off the table.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett