Dem Rep. Crockett: Elon Musk Should Pay ‘Fair Share’ in Taxes, He Has ‘Extra Dollars’

Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that billionaire Elon Musk should pay his fair share in taxes because he has “extra dollars that he could lend to help this country out.”

Crockett said, “I am all for making sure that we are spending taxpayer dollars in a very responsible way and the way we could define responsible could be different. We know that Vivek Ramaswamy wants to cut 75% of the federal workforce. I don’t think that is responsible. Here is the reality, we have nothing but billionaires who have been appointed to hopefully make the decisions for us every day working families. I don’t know how that will work out but we will see.”

She continued, “But why isn’t that we’re having a conversation about what it takes to actually bring in more revenue, right? And what it would look like is that these people that have now been put into position or have been at least put up to be put into position, maybe they should start paying their fair share. We can start right there instead of looking for cuts to things such as PBS, or looking for cuts to things such as SNAP benefits, or looking to make sure that we cut down on the workforce for Social Security or maybe even cutting back on Social Security.”

Crockett added, “Maybe we should start with making sure that we have more income coming in and I can guarantee you Elon Musk has a few extra dollars that he could lend to help this country out.”

