Dem Rep. Nickel: GOP House Doesn’t Have Mandate, They ‘Stole Fairness’, ‘Cost Our Nation’ a Dem Majority

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-NC) argued that the Republicans in the House “don’t have a mandate from the American public” because “They have a gerrymander that put them in power” and “cost our nation” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) being speaker and Democrats having a seat at the table with the Trump administration.

While discussing his opinion piece where he said that Republicans “stole fairness from the nation in giving GOP a House majority” Nickel said, [relevant remarks begin around 39:55] “Hakeem Jeffries ought to be speaker right now, Democrats ought to have a seat at the table with Donald Trump, and that’s what gerrymandering has cost our nation. It has literally changed the course of our nation’s history, the three seats that Republicans gerrymandered with surgical precision in North Carolina are the difference in control of the next Congress. It’s a big deal, and it is something that I think, as we’re talking about this Congress, it’s important to point out, they don’t have a mandate from the American public. They have a gerrymander that put them in power.”

Nickel also claimed that he’s going to be leaving Congress due to gerrymandering.

