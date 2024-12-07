San Jose Mayor: Our Dem Leaders Didn’t Learn, They’re Raising Costs, Not Working on Crime

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of “The Issue Is,” San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan stated that “Democratic leadership, particularly in the state, is having a conversation with itself, with interest group leaders.” And “there’s a big gap between where ordinary Californians are and the political establishment in Sacramento.” But he fears that message hasn’t gotten through since he hasn’t heard anything about implementing consequences for crime and the state is pushing policies that will raise energy costs and declared, “We need less performative politics and more focus on government performance.”

Mahan stated, “Well, there’s a big gap between where ordinary Californians are and the political establishment in Sacramento. You saw that with [Proposition] 36. Make no mistake, that was a voter revolt. Voters kept telling us they were worried about crime. Sacramento kept saying, there’s no problem here. They were not serious about it. And voters have voted for change. I’m worried they haven’t gotten the message yet. I haven’t heard a word about implementation. We need to expand treatment beds and get people the care that they need and have consequences for repeat crime. Similarly, on energy costs, we’ve got the governor in the Central Valley saying, I hear you. And yet we’re passing policies that are going to raise gas prices $0.65 next year. We want EV adoption, but we’re talking about excluding the leading EV maker, which actually makes its cars here in the state of California. So, it feels overtly political. So, I’m worried that the party isn’t getting the message. We need less performative politics and more focus on government performance.”

He added, “Democratic leadership, particularly in the state, is having a conversation with itself, with interest group leaders.”

