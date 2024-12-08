Trump: I Will Start Pardoning January 6 Rioters My First Day in Office

President-elect Donald Trump said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he was planning to pardon those involved in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 as soon as his first day in office.

Host Kristen Welker said, “I asked the President-elect if he plans to follow through on his campaign promise to pardon those who attacked the Capitol on January 6, including the more than 900 people who pleaded guilty to a crime.”

Trump said, “I’m going to look at everything. We’ll look at individual cases. But I’m going to be acting very quickly.”

Welker said, “Within your first 100 days, first day?”

Trump said, “First day.”

Welker said, “First day?”

He added, “Yeah, I’m looking first day. These people have been there. How long has it been? Three or four years, OK? By the way, they’ve been in there for years, and they’re in a filthy, disgusting place that shouldn’t even be allowed to be open.”

