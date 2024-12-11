Duckworth: Trump Putting on ‘Reality TV Show for His MAGA Base’ with Cabinet Picks

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President-elect Donald Trump was “putting on a reality TV show for his MAGA base” with his cabinet nominations.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Why is Pete Hegseth, who seems like a capable news anchor, but why is he this cause now with all of the baggage that has been revealed that we know from reports? He did not disclose to Donald Trump. Why do you think Trump and his allies are digging in and pressuring someone like Senator Joni Ernst to confirm him?”

Duckworth said, “Because he is putting on a reality tv show. That is what he is doing with all of these noinations with these folks to these very high profile situations. Trump is basically casting a reality TV show, and he wants to stick it to the establishment. It is about seeing how many of the people who are in power can flip off, and that is what this guy is doing. With everything else going on he non-qualified to be DOD secretary because he has never managed anything bigger than a platoon.”

She added, “Trump is doing is putting on a reality TV show for his MAGA base. They are loving it. Sticking it to the man and the establishment. In the meantime what is really scaring me is the fact that he is moving to put people in charge who are authors of project 2025. putting people into place in places where they are really going to do real damage.”

