Coulter Predicts Confirmation for Trump Female Appointments — ‘Republican Men Are Afraid to Vote Against a Woman’

Wednesday on NewsNation, columnist Ann Coulter said she expected President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet appointees to fare well in their confirmation bids.

Although skeptical of some picks, Coulter told host Dan Abrams that she expected the female picks to be confirmed.

Partial transcript as follows:

ABRAMS: I’m going to ask you whether you think the following people are going to be confirmed by the Senate. Not whether you think they should be. Maybe the answer to all of them is yes.

Maybe the answer to all of them is no.

COULTER: You should say at the outset, I have no idea, but go ahead.

ABRAMS: RFK, Jr.

COULTER: Yes.

ABRAMS: Pete Hegseth.

COULTER: 50-50.

ABRAMS: Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence.

COULTER: I don’t know.

ABRAMS: Kash Pate —

COULTER: If she isn’t, she’ll be shot down for the wrong reason, if I could say that.

ABRAMS: Okay.

COULTER: I think she’s a little bit nutty. She belongs to some crazy Hindu cult.

ABRAMS: So you think she probably will…

COULTER: Nobody’s even talked about that. But I think the neoconservatives, the foreign policy community, she doesn’t want to go to war. I’d support her for that reason. So she’ll be shot down, if she’s shot down, for completely the wrong reason.

ABRAMS: All right. Kash Patel for FBI.

COULTER: Yes.

ABRAMS: Kristi Noem for Homeland Security.

COULTER: I hope not.

ABRAMS: I asked her, what do you think? And finally, Pam Bondi, Attorney General.

COULTER: Also hope not, but I think all the girls will be confirmed because Republican men are afraid to vote against a woman.

ABRAMS: Really?

COULTER: Yeah, and I think Kristi Noem is the worst of all the nominees, especially at that important Cabinet position, Homeland Security. And Pam Bondi, I mean, she’s okay, but…

ABRAMS: Pam Bondi’s definitely going to get confirmed.

COULTER: Because she’s a woman.

ABRAMS: Well, because she’s not Matt Gaetz.

COULTER: Because if that’s the standard, the answer is yes on all of them.