Dem Rep. Krishnamoorthi: Even if NJ Drones Are Amateur, China Has Good Chance of Getting Data from Them

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Select Committee on the CCP Ranking Member Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) stated that even if the drones around New Jersey are amateur, there’s still a risk because Chinese-made drones have a large market share and “the likelihood that they can then access data that is collected by these drones is very high, because, as you know, every company in China must provide access, a backdoor access to user data of their products, of any customer, anywhere in the world.”

Krishnamoorthi stated that he hasn’t gotten a briefing on the drones around New Jersey, but “there [are] a lot of amateur kind of driven drones all over the airspace, a lot of them are Chinese-made drones, by the way, including DJI drones, which control roughly — account for 50% of all drones on the commercial market. Regardless, we need to get to the bottom of what’s going on.”

Later, after the discussion turned to a Chinese citizen who flew a drone over Vandenberg Space Force Base and was about to fly to China, Krishnamoorthi stated that “the likelihood that they can then access data that is collected by these drones is very high, because, as you know, every company in China must provide access, a backdoor access to user data of their products, of any customer, anywhere in the world.”

