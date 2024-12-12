Gingrich: Trump Is the ‘First De Facto President in American History’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich noted how President-elect Donald Trump is being treated as if he were already president in the eyes of many.

According to Gingrich, Trump’s presence on the world stage has made him a dominant political figure compared to outgoing President Joe Biden.

“Well, it’s the Christmas season,” Fox News Channel host Jesse Watters said. “We’re here to spread joy and in fact, it does feel a little bit like those little toy trains that you put around the track on Christmas morning for your little boy. This Trump Train feels a little unstoppable. Do you get the sense of inevitability here?”

“It’s pretty close to inevitable,” Gingrich replied. “I just did a newsletter at ‘Gingrich 360′ saying that he is the first de facto president in American history. If you watched him in Paris, he was received with all the honors of a full president. There were 82 heads of state there. He had key meetings with the president of Ukraine, the president of France, the prime minister of Italy.”

“It’s as though Biden is just kind of gone,” he added. “Now, legally, Biden is still president, but factually, Trump is now the dominant political leader in the United States and, frankly, in the world.”

