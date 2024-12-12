Siggy Flicker: Israel Is America’s First Line of Defense

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” TV personality Siggy Flicker discussed the importance Israel has to the United States because things that are happening in Israel eventually come to the U.S.

Flicker said, “Israel is America’s first line of defense. Whatever’s happening in Israel is coming to your homefront and we’re getting closer and closer and closer to it. So, while you’re sitting comfortable…all your cities, all your schools have been hijacked.”

