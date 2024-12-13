Marlow: Trump Must Undo Biden’s Last-Minute Moves

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” “The Alex Marlow Show” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow stated that President-Elect Donald Trump has to note all of the 11th-hour moves made by President Joe Biden so he can reverse them.

Marlow said, “It’s amazing to watch what Joe Biden’s doing in this 11th hour of his presidency. It seems like he’s trying to sow chaos throughout the country. They’re trying to accelerate illegal aliens who are getting jobs in the country, they’re selling off the border wall, which is clearly designed to sabotage Trump, they’re making the Middle East and Eastern Europe much more chaotic. … But it’s important that Trump notes all of this and reverses everything Biden’s doing at the 11th hour on day one.”

