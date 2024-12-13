‘We Have the Money’: TX Lt. Gov. Patrick Vows to Bid on Border Wall Materials in Biden Fire Sale

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-TX) said the State of Texas will make a bid on border wall materials that the federal government is reportedly attempting to sell for pennies on the dollar at auction.

Patrick predicted that the incoming Trump administration would challenge the legality of so-called sanctuary cities. He also laid out his plans to purchase those border wall materials for the state.

“Texas has its act together on the front lines of this battle with the illegals,” host Laura Ingraham said. “But do you think it’s time, Dan, for people, like these sanctuary mayors to themselves, pay a price if in fact, they try to thwart the federal government’s sole and supreme responsibility to enforce our border laws?”

“Absolutely, Laura,” Patrick replied. “When I became lieutenant governor back in 2015, one of the first bills we pushed was, no sanctuary cities in Texas, and we don’t have any sanctuary cities in Texas. I’m absolutely disgusted by every act of this administration and every act of every Democrat in every blue state and blue city. They are undermining the will of the people. They are putting their people in the harm’s way. And Tom Homan, he’s the new sheriff in town. They better pay attention. And Pam Bondi, she’ll prosecute them. They’ll put them in jail. It’s a felony if you conceal, as Tom Homan said, or hide an illegal alien.”

He continued, “Remember, Laura, in this group of illegal aliens are likely terrorists. We know we’ve arrested many across the border in the last few years, but we don’t know who they are, or they’re murderers, or they’re sex offenders, or they’re rapists. This is outrageous. And let me tell you what, every blue state governor and mayor who does this, you better buck up, buttercup. I don’t care if you’re male or female. We mean business in Texas, and Tom Homan means business, and President Trump means business.”

“And I don’t know if you heard the latest today, Laura, but Joe Biden is now hauling off the border wall that’s been lying down for years and he wants to auction it off starting at $5 a-piece,” Patrick added. “Message to the White House right now, I will bid on all of that wall and we will buy it in Texas and we will give it to Donald Trump. So, I’m going to find out first thing in the morning where are we going to take the bid. I’ve got a billion dollars in my pocket to do it. I write the budget with Senator John Huffman. We have the money. We’re going to have about $6 billion in our budget for border security. We’ll buy it.”

