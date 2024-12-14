Dem Harris County D.A.: ‘Any’ of Trump’s Policies ‘Likely’ Would Have Prevented Nungaray Killing

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg (D) said Americans have been failed by open border policies from Democrats and that if legislation by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) “or any of the policies that President-Elect Trump is pushing had been in effect, then it’s likely that Jocelyn Nungaray would be alive today.”

Ogg stated, [relevant remarks begin around 2:00] “The Democratic policies of open borders have failed the American public. If the Justice for Jocelyn Act filed by Sen. Ted Cruz or any of the policies that President-Elect Trump is pushing had been in effect, then it’s likely that Jocelyn Nungaray would be alive today. These types of horrific crimes committed by illegal immigrants crossing our border have to stop. The family of Jocelyn is in a position they never dreamed would happen to them, and I think it’s unfair for anybody with children to be subject to criminals committing horrific crimes that don’t have to happen. If these fellows hadn’t been in our country, Jocelyn would be alive. If the Border Patrol had continued to keep them in custody, as Sen. Cruz’s bill would have required, Jocelyn would be alive. So, what really gets at prosecutors and gets to me about this case is that it was preventable.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett