DNC Cmte Member, Fmr. Harris Surrogate: Biden, Harris ‘Lied to Us for the Past Four Years’ About Biden’s Cognitive State

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” DNC National Finance Committee member and former Harris-Walz Campaign Surrogate Lindy Li argued that the United States is shifting right and “people are fed up and they realize that Biden and Harris, they lied to us for the past four years about the cognitive state of our President and they failed on immigration.”

Li stated that there is a rightward shift in the nation, and “I don’t think it’s just the business world. I think it’s across the country, people are fed up and they realize that Biden and Harris, they lied to us for the past four years about the cognitive state of our President and they failed on immigration. The expiration of Title 42 was the original sin. Millions of migrants poured into the country. And I am a naturalized immigrant myself. I’m speaking as an immigrant. My family and I came here with $200, we never took a handout, we waited in line, we followed all the rules. So, for immigrants like me who became naturalized Americans, proud and grateful Americans, it’s extremely upsetting that people are just flooding into the country willy-nilly.”

