Schiff: Americans Did Not Vote for Trump to ‘See Him Pardon Criminals’ Involved in January 6

Senator-elect Adam Schiff (D-CA) claimed Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Americans did not vote for President-elect Donald Trump to see him “pardon criminals” involved in January 6.

Host George Stephanopoulos said, “How about the question about the January 6th pardons?”

Schiff said, “Well, I am greatly concerned about it. First of all, that he could pardon people that beat police officers, gouged them, bear sprayed them, but also, even beyond that, just the general message it would send, George, that his first pardons are going to go to people who sought through the use of violence at the Capitol to stop the peaceful transfer of power, that played some role in that. Really, that’s who he wants to pardon?”

He continued, “The American people, I think, voted for him in part because they wanted something done about crime, not because they wanted to see him pardon criminals attacking the government.”

Schiff added, “They want something done about Fentanyl, they want something done about, in California, smash and grab robberies. This is not what they had in mind, not political revenge, not rewarding people who participated in an insurrection to stop the transfer of power.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN