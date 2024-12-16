Marlow: Democrats Trying to Push Kamala Harris Out of the National Spotlight

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” “The Alex Marlow Show” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said that the Democratic Party is trying to push out Vice President Kamala Harris after her presidential election loss.

While discussing reports Harris is considering running for governor of her home state, host Laura Ingraham said, “You’re a California resident, and everyone knows how much I love the Golden State, lived there for a while, thought I would ultimately settle there, but is Kamala the answer for what ails them?”

Marlow said, “No, Laura, the big story here is what you said under your breath. They’re trying to push her out of the national spotlight. There’s been three major polls of the 2028 Democrat field since the November election and she’s pulling in the high 30s or low 40s. There’s not one other candidate out there who’s pulling even in double digits. This is a nightmare for Democrats because she could coast through the primary and then have to run a long general election campaign in 2028 where she could ultimately get creamed.”

He added, “We didn’t like her in 2024. She has no vision, no authenticity, no policies, all the word salad. The Democrats who are smart in the National Committee, they can’t want that for 2028. So they want to force her on me and the rest of the California and sadly we probably accept her which is just terrible.”

