McCabe: ‘Context of Gun Ownership’ Must Undergo Substantial Legislative Changes

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said Monday on “News Central” that the “context of gun ownership” had to undergo substantial legislative changes, even though it is not “relevant in this shooting” at a Madison, WI Christian school.

Host Brianna Keilar asked, “Where are we as a nation at tackling this problem?”

McCabe said, “Well, Brianna, we’re nowhere. We’re nowhere because it keeps happening. We know it’s going to happen again. It’s happening today. It’s going to happen again in the near future. I can guarantee you that. And every time it happens, we do just about nothing. That doesn’t mean there aren’t things we can do. We could do things. We could do things. We could support and enact legislation that changes the context of gun ownership in this country and emphasizes gun safety and responsibility with the firearms that you own and, keeping them out of hands of children, and doing really vigorous, consistent background checks across the country. We could stop selling people, stop — eliminate the ability to purchase guns without a background check. Now, we don’t know if any of those factors were relevant in this shooting, but we are talking about a big problem here.”

He added, “These are the things that impact the level of gun violence in our country, but the fact is, we do not have the political will to improve this situation. We don’t have that. And so as, as citizens, it can be frustrating because you, like, what can I do? Well, what you can do is start supporting people who think the same way that you do about a need for greater gun safety, a need for greater safety in our schools, and are committed to the idea of reducing gun violence. But until we do that, as long as we keep sending the same sort of, uh, um, political calculations to Congress every year, we can’t really we’re not we’re not really ever going to change the fundamentals around this. Those are the only things that we can do in a free, democratic society. We can enact laws and try to make things better for everyone, or we can just keep shaking our heads, turning off the television and waiting for the next mass shooting.”

