Alex Marlow: Trump’s Victory Over ABC News Has CNN’s Jim Acosta in a Panic 

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the ramifications of the Trump-ABC settlement for the rest of the media.

After playing a clip of CNN’s Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter talking about the Trump-ABC settlement and discussing how Acosta got demoted and Stelter previously fired from CNN, Marlow stated, “He just doesn’t want to get sued, and he wants the company to bail him out if he does get sued.”

