Fetterman: Trump Is a ‘Singular Political Talent,’ He Has a Sense of ‘Fearlessness’

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President-elect Donald Trump is a “singular political talent” with a sense of “fearlessness.”

Fetterman said, “I’ve been warning people, like, you got to chill out, you know? The constant, you know, freakout, it’s not helpful. So, you know, pack a lunch. Pace yourself because he hasn’t even taken office yet.”

Host Jonathan Karl said, “Do you think he has the potential to be a successful and a good president?”

Fetterman said, “I hope because I’m not rooting against him. If you are rooting against the president, you are rooting against the nation, and I’m not ever going to be where I want a president to fail. So, country first. I know that’s it’s become maybe like a cliche, but it happens to be truth.”

Karl said, “What was the single biggest factor behind Kamala Harris and Democrats losing in November?”

Fetterman said, “You have a singular political talent. It’s undeniable.”

Karl said, “Trump?”

Fetterman said, “You know, he had the energy and almost the sense of fearlessness to just say all those kinds of things and people. It’s undeniable that it has an entertaining aspect for that, too, if you are not afraid to say all of those things. And after you survived an assassination, you literally were shot in your head and had the presence of mind to respond, you know, fight, fight, fight. I mean, that’s a political talent. It’s undeniable.”

