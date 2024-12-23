Scaramucci: Elon Musk Should ‘Lay Off’ Politics, These People ‘Could Hurt You’

Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as White House communications director in President-elect Donald Trump’s first term, said Tesla CEO Elon Musk should “lay off” politics because he could get “hurt.”

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “Do you see their relationship turning sour anytime soon?”

Scaramucci said, “Well, he doesn’t like it. But I think what’s happening is he also knows that a lot of the stuff coming from the left is premeditated. And so, that’s what’s shielding him for right now. If there’s a problem, he’ll look to blame Elon or somebody else on his team. So, you know, it’s a perilous situation. There’s a honeymoon period going on right now. But trust me, he doesn’t like it. He wouldn’t be bringing it up. If it didn’t bother him, Wolf, he wouldn’t be bringing it up.”

Scaramucci added, “He’s just got to be very, very careful because he’s making enemies and he doesn’t realize. The incentives in Washington are totally different than those in business. And so everybody is incentivized in a different and sometimes irrational way. I think the power that he’s wielding right now, Washington has a great immunological system, I think they’ll find a way to rebut him. So I would I would say to Elon Musk, not that he would listen to me, but stick to business. You’ve done great. You’ve made a couple hundred billion dollars since the election. Uh, lay off the gas on politics a little bit because these people, these people could hurt you. And it’s no no need for you to get hurt, you’re doing so well in your life.”

