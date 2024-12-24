CNN’s Phillip: Migrant Surge Biden Didn’t Really Acknowledge Is Still Harming Migrants, New York City

On Monday’s “CNN NewsNight,” host Abby Phillip discussed the suspected burning murder of a woman on the New York subway by an illegal immigrant and said that nothing the Biden administration did in the past year worked at stopping a migrant surge that they failed to acknowledge and the surge is still harming migrants and straining services to this day.

Phillip said [relevant remarks begin around 38:20] that New York City is “struggling, mightily” to deal with migrants and “one of the things that the Biden administration, I think, completely failed to even acknowledge is just the scale of all of this.”

She added, “I don’t think that we can sugarcoat what happened over the last three years, the statistics don’t lie that the numbers — they did a lot. They did things, right? But none of them were effective in stopping a historic surge of migration into the United States, which had political effects. But they’re having practical effects, even for those migrants. Many of them have nowhere to go. But you also have services. The reports are that this woman was homeless. It was freezing in New York when this incident occurred. So, she might have been sleeping on the subway…she deserved to be safe too, services in the city are suffering because the city is strained in trying to figure out what to do with just the volume of people here.”

