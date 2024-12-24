Homan: Suspected Subway Killer Got Benefits the Homeless Aren’t

During an interview with the Fox Business Network on Tuesday, incoming Border Czar Tom Homan stated that the illegal immigrant suspected of murdering a woman on the New York City subway system by setting her on fire got government benefits, but his victim and some homeless people in New York don’t.

Homan said, “[Y]ou think about it, this illegal alien that burned this young lady alive, he probably had a free hotel room, three squares a day, … gets free medical attention, … but this young homeless person, she [doesn’t] have anything and she died a horrendous death.”

He continued, “So, I want Hochul, I want the mayor of Chicago, the governor, all these sanctuary cities that are speaking out against President Trump and myself running this deportation operation, I want you to watch that video and know how this young lady suffered, … I want you to listen to the Laken Riley tape…how she fought for her life, that young lady didn’t want to die. I want you to realize how these people died, and tell me you still support sanctuary cities, tell me that you don’t want to help me remove public safety threats from the community.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett