April Ryan: Joe Biden ‘Is that Standard-Bearer for What the Founding Fathers Put in Place’

Grio White House correspondent April Ryan Wednesday on “MSNBC Reports” that President Joe Biden was a “standard-bearer for what the Founding Fathers put in place.”

Guest host Richard Lui said, “Part of what we learned overnight, the president vetoing The judges Act. That would have created a dozen new judgeships to ease case loads only the federal court across the country. That bill had bipartisan support, although House Republicans would not feet for vote for it until after Donald Trump won the election. What do you make of the time and the partisan jockeying over the courts and what we might see going forward on this?”

Ryan said, “It’s simple this President Joe Biden, didn’t want to give President-elect Donald Trump a chance to add more conservatism into our courts, bottom line. I mean, you have so many people talking about how everything is weighed down right now. The White House on January 20th at noon will be Republican, the House, the Senate, what? Republican and the Supreme Court leans Republican. So this president wanted to ensure checks and balances.”

She added, “He is the standard bearer for what the Founding Fathers put in place. He wants to make sure everything goes well. And think about this, even though it wasn’t a federal judgeship, think about what happened with Merrick Garland. Think about the fact that Merrick Garland never got a chance to even have interviews with some senators because they rebuffed, they did not want to have a Democrat on the U.S. Supreme Court. In some ways this is that as well, this is trying to hold the line, to make sure once again that fairness and equal play and checks and balances are in place.”

