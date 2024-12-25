MSNBC’s Menendez: ICE, Border Patrol Aren’t Supposed to Be ‘Unleashed’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” host Alicia Menendez reacted to incoming Border Czar Tom Homan vowing to unleash Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Border Patrol by stating that this isn’t their purpose and argued that Homan wants “to go after lawmakers in this country who are simply trying to do the right thing” by vowing to go after sanctuary cities.

Menendez said, “We have to remember the humanity. We have to also remember, … that the purpose of ICE and Border Patrol is not to be ‘unleashed’. That was the verb that was used by Tom Homan. And it’s also not to go after lawmakers in this country who are simply trying to do the right thing. It’s not just the Chicago mayor that Homan wants to prosecute.”

She then played video of incoming Border Czar Tom Homan stating that it’s illegal to conceal and harbor people from ICE before asking what would be legally possible.

Later in the segment, Menendez said that there is a consensus in favor of deporting dangerous individuals.

