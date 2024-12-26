Wasserman Schultz: Trump Is ‘Carnival Barker’ Making ‘Ridiculous’ Threats

Thursday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) called President-elect Donald Trump a “carnival barker” making “ridiculous” threats.

When asked about Trump’s recent comments on the Panama Canal and Greenland, Wasserman Schultz said, “It is utterly preposterous to suggest that we are going to send our military in to Panama to, quote, take back the Panama Canal. As I said, we have a treaty with Panama, we have a free trade agreement with Panama. We are no more going to take back the Panama Canal than Panama is going to come in and try to take the Mississippi River from us.”

She continued, “What we need to do is make sure that we strengthen our relationships with our with our allies and treaty partners like Panama, not make ridiculous carnival barker threats like buying Greenland, which isn’t for sale, and we’re not going to acquire, and invading Panama to take back the canal.”

Discussing Social Security, Wasserman Schultz said, “The Republicans are proving again, and we’ve got again, a carnival barker coming in who doesn’t understand what our retirement programs that have been paid into for generations, over 80 years and 60 years for Medicare, and our seniors are owed a safe and secure retirement and health care that they don’t have to worry about dying as a result of not having that kind of coverage. That’s what Trump and his cronies in the chaos Congress that’s coming, are guaranteeing. ”

