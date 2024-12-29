Cardin: Trump’s Foreign Policy Is Hurting America’s Credibility Globally

Outgoing Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President-elect Donald Trump’s foreign policy comments were hurting America’s credibility globally.

Partial transcript as follows:

JONATHAN KARL: President-elect Trump there threatening to take back control of the Panama Canal, one of several provocative statements on territorial ambitions he’s made in recent weeks, including multiple jabs at Canada’s prime minister, suggesting Canada could become the 51st state. And more talk about taking over Greenland as well. For more on that, I’m joined by the outgoing chair of the Foreign Relations Committee in the Senate, Ben Cardin of Maryland, who is retiring from the Senate after three terms. So, Senator Cardin, first of all, do you — do you take this talk seriously? I mean, you heard him say that if — that he suggested he will take back control of the Panama Canal. Is that something that can be done?

CARDIN: Well, Jonathan, it’s a serious statement because it affects America’s credibility globally. Our allies don’t know whether we are reliable partners or not. The Panama Canal obligations were established by a treaty ratified by Congress, by this U.S. Senate. So I don’t know what the president-elect is saying in regards to how sincere he is, but I can tell you, it does raise questions globally as to whether we’re a reliable partner. And it really feeds in to Russia and China appeal to other countries as to whether they need to make alliances with — with Russia and China whether America will be there for them globally.

We saw the same type of statements made during his previous administration when he threatened to pull out of NATO. These are treaty obligations which our allies rely upon, and it raises serious concerns about whether America will be there for them.

KARL: And all this talk about Canada, you know, he’s — I mean, obviously, there’s the — there’s the threat of imposing stiff new tariffs but the — but the trolling, you know, suggesting Canada could be the 51st state, I mean, he’s clearly not serious about this, right?

CARDIN: Well, there’s no way that Canada will be the 51st state. So I — it is a statement that he’s making that for effect, it’s not going to happen, that’s correct.