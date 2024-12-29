GOP Sen. Schmitt: ‘Abuses’ of H-1B Program Have Left Behind American Workers

On this week’s Fox News Sunday broadcast, Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) said that the H-1B program has left U.S. workers “behind.”

Schmitt said, “First of all, I think it is important to acknowledge this is an important debate to have, and it’s happening on X right now.”

He continued, “I think this is an important, thoughtful debate that’s happening, but the context that we need to, I think, keep in mind here is that the American workers have been left behind by this economy. Many factory jobs have been sent overseas. I think the abuses of the H-1B program have been evident, where you have sort of the sons and daughters of those factory workers lost their jobs, got white collar jobs as accountants and they are training their replacements, the foreign workers who are undercutting their wages. So I think the solution here, President Trump articulated in 2020, is to reform that system.”

Schmitt added, “So the first order business, I think, for the Trump administration is the deportations that are going to begin on day one, the executive orders that are coming. I do think President Trump has talked about reforming this system, the H-1B system. But the broader issue here is mass migration that has undercut jobs, wages and in increased housing costs.”

